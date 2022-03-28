Surrey Mounties investigating shooting in Whalley

It happened in the 10700-block of City Parkway at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police have not found a victim

Surrey Mounties investigate a shooting in Whalley in the 10700-block of City Parkway on Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Mounties are investigating a shooting in Whalley at about 1 p.m. Monday but have found no evidence of any victim.

This was in the 10700-block of City Parkway.

Multiple bullet casings were found on the road, a Black Press Media freelancer reported.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Surrey Mounties and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s gang enforcement team found evidence “consistent with a shooting, but at this point in time no victim has been located.”

“I’m not able to confirm any other details at this point I believe members are still on scene actively investigating,” she said.

Police have not identified a suspect but are looking for a red Kia Optima with a B.C. license plate KEO 43M that was reported stolen and investigators are asking anyone who sees it to call 911 immediately.

“Investigators are actively working to identify the suspects and the intended target of this shooting; a motive has not yet been determined,” Munn said. “Police did not locate anyone with injuries and have no evidence to suggest anyone was struck.”

This is the fourth shooting in Surrey in six days.

“Indications are the three previous shootings (March 23-25) were targeted,” Munn said. “Investigators are examining possible links to the drug trade and Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating third shooting in 3 days

A Surrey Mountie sets up barricade tape as police investigate a shooting in Whalley on Monday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ShootingSurreysurrey rcmp