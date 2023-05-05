Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey Mounties look for 3 suspects in Newton protest assault in March

Police say a fight broke out in a crowd in the 8500-block of 132 Street on Sunday, March 19

Surrey Mounties are looking for three suspects related to an assault during a protest in Newton that happened on Sunday, March 19 shortly before 6 p.m.

An RCMP press release issued Friday states that police intervened after a fight broke out in a crowd in the 8500-block of 132 Street and “were able to extract” an injured man and “take him to safety.”

Cpl. Vanessa Munn refused to say what the protest was about.

“We’re not going to speak to actually what the protest was about,” she told the Now-Leader. Asked why not, Munn replied, “Well, because it’s not our role. Our role is not to speak about what the protest is about. Our role is to maintain public safety during the protests.”

Asked how many people were at the protest, Munn replied “there were quite a few.”

Police have released two video clips that they say shows three suspects they think were involved in the assault. They are a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early 30s with a long black beard, dark clothing, a blue vest and a blue turban, a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early 30s with a short black beard, black clothing, a black vest and a black turban, with a yellow flag in his hand, and a man in his early 20s, wearing black clothing and a bright orange mask.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

protestSurreysurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘We are in a crisis’: Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
Next story
Man shot in Surrey driveway, vehicle fire reported 30 minutes later

Just Posted

Surrey author Diana Mohrsen with her book, Secret Destinations: A journey only you can take. (Submitted photo)
Surrey author’s pandemic road trip captured in her book

Hula teaser
PHOTOS: Circus thrills in Surrey as performers from around the world gather at Guildford mall

Surrey RCMP say one man was shot in a Surrey driveway Friday morning (May 5) just after 8 a.m. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Man shot in Surrey driveway, vehicle fire reported 30 minutes later

An American man has been sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle firearms into Canada through the Pacific Highway border. (CBSA photo)
30-month jail term for U.S. man caught with firearms at South Surrey border

Pop-up banner image