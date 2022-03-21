Surrey Mounties looking for help to ID bank robbery suspect

It happened March 1, in the 8800-block of 152 Street just a couple minutes before 4 p.m.

Three surveillance-camera photos of a robbery suspect wanted by Surrey RCMP, following a March 1 incident at a financial institution in the 8800-block of 152 Street, in Fleetwood. (Submitted photos: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties investigating a bank robbery on March 1 hope somebody can identify the suspect.

Surrey RCMP received a report of a robbery inside a financial institution in the 8800-block of 152 Street just a couple minutes before 4 p.m.

“The suspect, who was waiting in line to see a teller, shoved a customer and grabbed an envelope full of cash from the teller,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “The suspect male fled the scene on a yellow bike prior to police arrival.”

Munn said police arrived “within minutes, searched the area, and located the yellow getaway bike abandoned nearby.” The teller and the customer were “shaken up” but not physically injured.

The suspect is described as white, about 30, medium built, and was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket with fur lined hood, blue medical mask, black hat with yellow and navy circular logo, black shoes with white soles and black gloves.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



