Surrey Mounties need help to find missing woman

Gurmail Sandhu, 66, last seen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in the 8900 block of Queen Mary Boulevard

Surrey Mounties are requesting the public’s help to locate missing woman Gurmail Sandhu, 66, last seen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in the 8900 block of Queen Mary Boulevard.

“It is out of character for her to be out of touch with family for this long,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha. “Gurmail suffers from a medical condition requiring medication and she may appear disoriented or confused if approached. Gurmail only speaks Punjabi. If located, please stay with her and call police.”

Gurmail Sandhu is five feet six inches tall with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long green “traditional” shirt and pants.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” Sangha said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2022-175486.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

