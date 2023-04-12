Christine Whonnock. (RCMP photo)

Surrey Mounties searching for missing woman

Christine Whonnock, 27, is reported missing in Fraser Heights

Surrey Mounties are asking for help to locate Christine Whonnock, 27, reported missing in Fraser Heights.

She was last seen at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, in the 10500-block of Ashdown Place.

“She has not been seen or heard from since,” Staff Sgt. Brad Essex said. “Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long. This person suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.”

Police say Whonnock is Indigenous, five foot 10 inches tall, 300 pounds, with red-and-brown medium-length hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and carrying a black-and-white backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, citing file number 2023-55739.


