Surrey Mounties seeking applicants for free Citizen & Youth Police Academy

The academy for 2022 will be held from Sept. 21 to Nov. 16

Want an inside look at policing?

The Surrey RCMP’s Citizen & Youth Police Academy for 2022 will be held from Sept. 21 to Nov. 16.

It’s a free nine-week course that offers Surrey residents an inside perspective into policing. Its intent, a press release advises, is to “foster a better understanding between Surrey citizens and the RCMP and explore what the community can do together to enhance public safety.”

There will be presentations and demonstrations covering topics like a day in the life of a patrol officer, drugs and major crime, forensics, mental health and addictions, police dog services, traffic investigations, basic law and the courts, and crime prevention.

Application forms for youths – Surrey students in grades 10, 11 and 12 – will be available between May 2-31, and for adults, June 1-30. The academy is open to residents, students and business owners in Surrey,

A criminal record check is required. There are nine sessions, and applications are due at 4 p.m. May 31. Applicants will be notified in July if they’ve been accepted.

