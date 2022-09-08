Surrey mourns loss of Queen Elizabeth II

When the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II broke, much of the world went into mourning, including many in Surrey.

“It is with heavy heart to hear the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty has been a constant and steadying presence of our Commonwealth,” said Surrey’s mayor, Doug McCallum, in a statement.

The loss of the Queen hit close to home for the majority of customers at Sherlock’s: The British Store in Newton (133b Street and 72 Ave).

Vickie He, the manager of the store, said the mood was quite sombre in the store Thursday.

Customers coming into the shop were mainly looking for something to purchase to honour and remember the Queen by.

He had placed the merchandise she had with the Queen at the front till.

The Surrey Board of Trade issued a statement on Her Majesty, offering condolences to the Royal Family.

“As part of our great nation, Canada, the Queen personified our country. She was the personal symbol of allegiance, unity and authority for all Canadians. Legislators, ministers, public services and members of the military and police all swear allegiance to The Queen,” the board’s statement reads.

Local political candidates campaigning for a seat on Surrey council in the Oct. 15 civic election also weighed in.

“Today my thoughts are with The Royal Family as they deal with the loss of one of the great Monarchs of any era. Queen Elizabeth was more than a symbolic leader of the Commonwealth; she was a woman who stood strong in a world dominated by men,” said Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama and mayoral candidate for Surrey Forward.

“Her Reign dated back beyond my life. She is the only Monarch I, and most of the people of Surrey, had ever known. I have been lucky enough to have met Her Highness and to have received the Duke of Edinburgh Award. But it is not the awards I will remember – it is her quiet grace, her strong presence, and her calm demeanor. She will long be remembered.”

Meantime, Surrey First mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg, a former Surrey MLA and MP, Gordie Hogg, suspended campaigning today on account of the Queen’s death.

“For generations of Canadians, Her Majesty has been an example of selfless service, which makes today a very sad day for all of us,” Hogg said. “As a former city councillor, mayor, MP and MLA, I know that Queen Elizabeth demonstrated a work ethic and commitment to public service that set an example for all of us who seek to serve our communities, province and country. Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as Canada’s constitutional head of state spanned generations and dramatic changes in society here at home and around the world. Throughout those seven decades and all those changes, Her Majesty provided continuity and stability, even as she reshaped the monarchy for modern times.”

