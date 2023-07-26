Surrey moves to 2 start dates for rec registration in response to online system crash

Sign up for most fall programs starting July 30, other than aquatics

Swim lessons in Surrey are now offered by Lifesaving Society in its Swim for Life program. (File photo)

Surrey is revamping its registration system for recreation programs in the wake of recent website crashes.

City hall has switched to two registration start dates for fall programs “to provide a smoother online experience and help stabilize high volumes of traffic on surrey.ca,” according to program managers.

Registration for most Parks, Recreation & Culture programs opens Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m., other than aquatic programs (including swim lessons and lifeguard training), which have a later start date of Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m.

“We’ve gathered feedback from residents and worked hard to find solutions to continuously improve our online registration,” Shaun Scott, manager of Recreation Services, said in news release.

“Staggering registration dates over two dates is our latest online registration improvement, which follows the success of implementing a virtual waiting room and simplified login process for summer day camp and summer program registration earlier this year.”

Last February, registration for the City of Surrey’s spring recreation programs opened on a Sunday evening and the online system promptly crashed, a situation that angered some people and led to an apology from city hall.

Surrey’s rec department blamed high traffic volumes on the website cityofsurrey.perfectmind.com, where the outage began at around 8:30 p.m. and continued for more than an hour.

• RELATED: Crash of Surrey’s ‘nightmare’ recreation registration system frustrates those who missed out.

“The system is completely broken and the server was experiencing technical problems,” frustrated resident Rachel Markos wrote in an email to Black Press Media at the time. “Nothing seems to work every time there is registration. Since this is happening time and time again, is this an indication that this is a systemic problem that has been ignored?”

Now, the City of Surrey hopes the system fix is to have two registration start dates.

Meantime, the new “Virtual Waiting Room” is explained in video posted to YouTube.

Fall 2023 recreation programs are detailed in a 104-page guide available at civic facilities and also online as a digital “flip book,” on surrey.ca.

To make for smoother registration, users are urged to ensure that their account information is updated, learn how the virtual waiting room works and add family members to an account in advance by calling 604-501-5100 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More details are posted on surrey.ca/register.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyRecreation