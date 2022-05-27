Surrey needs more than SkyTrain, board of trade says

B.C. investing $2.4B in Metro Vancouver public transit improvements with Surrey-Langley SkyTrain and ‘electrification’ of bus fleet included

The provincial government announced Friday it is investing $2.4 billion in Metro Vancouver public transit improvements with the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension and the “electrification” of TransLink’s bus fleet included in that.

This, a press release states, is part of the government’s “ongoing commitment” to fund 40 per cent of a 10-year vision wrought by the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation.

“This sounds like a repeat announcement,” Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman said. “Knowing how construction projects develop in this region, we don’t think this Skytrain project will be in service until 2030.”

READ ALSO: Public input begins May 9 on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Noting Skytrain is very expensive to build throughout Surrey, she added, “There are other progressive modes of transportation technology.

“The investment announced today is positive but Surrey needs more transportation investments than this Skytrain line,” Huberman said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

LangleySkyTrainSurrey