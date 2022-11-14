‘Surrey Now-Leader’ earns 10 national community journalism awards

Newspaper and website both named best in Canada in circulation categories

The Surrey Now-Leader has earned 10 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for its work during 2020 and 2021.

The Surrey Now-Leader has been named best community newspaper in Canada in its circulation class (17,500 and over).

The General Excellence award was one of 10 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards the Now-Leader earned for its work during 2020 and 2021 (this year’s competition included both years due to the pandemic).

The Now-Leader’s website was also named best community newspaper website in 2021.

Reporter Tom Zytaruk also earned three awards, including one for his coverage of former mayor Doug McCallum’s public mischief charge.

“These awards are a testament to the talented and dedicated journalists we have at the Now-Leader,” said editor Beau Simpson. “Their commitment to serving their community shows in their work and I am always happy to see it being recognized.”

Provincially, the Now-Leader also won gold awards for general excellence at both the 2021 and 2022 B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association’s Ma Murray awards.

Here is the complete list of CCNA awards earned by the Now-Leader and its staff:

2021

• Best All-Round Newspaper (Circulation 17,500 and over), Gold

• Best Front Page, Silver

• Best Editorial Page, Gold

• Best Local Civic Journalism (Circulation 10,000 and over), Gold – Tom Zytaruk and Aaron Hinks for ‘McCallum charged’

• Best Community Newspaper Website (Circulation 10,000 and over), Gold

• Best Special Section ((Circulation 10,000 and over), Gold – ‘Community Leader Awards’

• Best Business Writing, Gold – Tom Zytaruk for ‘Stores hurting over 295.5% tariff’

2020

• Best Editorial Page, Silver

• Best Special Section, Gold (Next Gen – Celebrating Surrey’s Youth)

• Best Business Writing, Silver – Tom Zytaruk for ‘Retailers on losing end of online trend’

The CCNAs are hosted by News Media Canada, the national association of the Canadian news media industry, serving print and digital news media members in every province and territory.



