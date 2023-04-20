The Surrey Now-Leader has earned 10 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for its work during 2020 and 2021.

Journalism

‘Surrey Now-Leader’ journalistic standards and guidelines

‘Now-Leader’ is a member of News Media Council and Community Newspaper Association: B.C. and Yukon

The Surrey Now-Leader subscribes to the ethical guidelines from the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ).

“The CAJ’s widely cited Ethics Guidelines are intended to help both seasoned professionals and new journalists to hold themselves accountable for professional work,” states the CAJ wesbite. “While many specific questions are considered here, it is impossible to capture all potential scenarios in a document such as this. Instead, it seeks to provide examples of the application of our general ethical principles, and to help journalists apply those principles and their best judgment when faced with scenarios not covered here.”

Ethics Guidelines

Principles for Ethical Journalism

The Surrey Now-Leader also adheres to the Canadian Press Style Guide.

“The Canadian Press style guides provide authoritative advice on writing & editing from Canada’s national news agency,” states the CP Style Guide website. “Whether you’re in journalism, communications, publishing or public relations, ensure your writing is accurate and consistent by following the standards set out by Canada’s trusted news leader. The Canadian Press Stylebook, Caps and Spelling and Guide de rédaction are the bibles consulted by our journalists every day as they write the stories used by hundreds of newspapers, broadcasters and websites.”

The Surrey Now-Leader is a part of Black Press Media. Administered and majority-owned by David H. Black of Victoria. Black Press Media invests in relevant journalism and the 360-degree communications tools to connect with readers and customers where they are and how they’re reading – online and in print.

If you have concerns about editorial content, please email beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com. If you are not satisfied with the response and wish to file a formal complaint, visit mediacouncil.ca or call toll-free 1-844-877-1163.

The Surrey Now-Leader is a member of the News Media Council and the Community Newspaper Association: British Columbia & Yukon.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland
Next story
Surrey, White Rock police recognized for bravery, dedication

Just Posted

Vancouver Law Courts. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey couple acquitted of terrorism hits snag in lawsuit against police

Toronto-based comedian/actor Gerry Dee will be in Surrey for a show at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, April 27. (Submitted photo)
Mr. Dee on comedy, ‘Animal Control,’ coaching volleyball, his Leafs and coming back to Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke (left) and White Rock Mayor Megan Knight are introduced by South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce president Bill Brooks at the Mayors’ Business Round Table, held April 18 at Oceana PARC. Alex Browne photo.
White Rock, Surrey mayors pledge co-operation during Chamber event

Russell Valdez was presented with a Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award in March, for his bravery in assisting a kayaker who was in trouble. (Surrey RCMP Facebook photo)
Crescent Beach resident awarded Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award for his bravery

Pop-up banner image