‘Surrey Now-Leader’ journalistic standards and guidelines

The Surrey Now-Leader subscribes to the ethical guidelines from the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ).

“The CAJ’s widely cited Ethics Guidelines are intended to help both seasoned professionals and new journalists to hold themselves accountable for professional work,” states the CAJ wesbite. “While many specific questions are considered here, it is impossible to capture all potential scenarios in a document such as this. Instead, it seeks to provide examples of the application of our general ethical principles, and to help journalists apply those principles and their best judgment when faced with scenarios not covered here.”

• Ethics Guidelines

• Principles for Ethical Journalism

The Surrey Now-Leader also adheres to the Canadian Press Style Guide.

“The Canadian Press style guides provide authoritative advice on writing & editing from Canada’s national news agency,” states the CP Style Guide website. “Whether you’re in journalism, communications, publishing or public relations, ensure your writing is accurate and consistent by following the standards set out by Canada’s trusted news leader. The Canadian Press Stylebook, Caps and Spelling and Guide de rédaction are the bibles consulted by our journalists every day as they write the stories used by hundreds of newspapers, broadcasters and websites.”

The Surrey Now-Leader is a part of Black Press Media. Administered and majority-owned by David H. Black of Victoria. Black Press Media invests in relevant journalism and the 360-degree communications tools to connect with readers and customers where they are and how they’re reading – online and in print.

If you have concerns about editorial content, please email beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com. If you are not satisfied with the response and wish to file a formal complaint, visit mediacouncil.ca or call toll-free 1-844-877-1163.

The Surrey Now-Leader is a member of the News Media Council and the Community Newspaper Association: British Columbia & Yukon.