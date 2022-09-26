Surrey nurse suspended for performing undisclosed ‘religious ritual’ on client

A Surrey nurse has been suspended by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives for performing an undisclosed “religious ritual” on a client in public without consent and “without consideration of” the client’s Indigenous heritage.

An Inquiry Committee released the decision on Sept. 23 related to “issues that occurred” in June 2021, according to the BCCN&M website.

Christopher Villaflor’s nursing registration has been suspended for four months. Villaflor is also prohibited from being the sole nurse on duty for one year, and must undergo a “period of mentorship” in the workplace for one year as well as “remedial education in ethics, trauma informed care, and cultural safety & humility.”

Meantime, on Sep 8 a panel suspended Jennifer Wilson of Surrey, related to “practice issues that occurred from January 2020 and July 2021.”

This, the BCCN&M revealed, related to Wilson “accessing her own medical records and the confidential patient records of two family members and 97 other patients, when she was not entitled to view those records.”

Her nursing registration was suspended for 60 days, she received a public reprimand and was ordered to undergo “remedial education on ethics, boundaries and consent.”

On Sept. 7, a panel of the Inquiry Committee suspended White Rock nurse Jill Kenwood’s nursing registration for 60 days for accessing the confidential patient records of two family members, and over 150 other patients, that she wasn’t entitled to view. She must also undergo remedial education on boundaries for the matter, which occurred from May 2020 to April 2021.



