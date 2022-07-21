Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, centre, cuts the ribbon with children from KidsPlay during the City of Surrey's official opening of the new artificial turf field and rubberized walking track at Newton Athletic Park on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Recreation

Surrey opens new ‘FIFA regulation’ turf field at Newton Athletic Park

City also officially opened rubberized walking track

The City of Surrey officially opened its new artificial turf field and rubberized walking track at Newton Athletic Park.

Members of city council, staff and KidsPlay Foundation children held an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening Thursday (July 21).

The turf, according to a release from the city, is a Surrey’s “17th full-sized FIFA regulation artificial turf field.” The field also includes “tournament-level LED field lighting and lines and markings for soccer, mini soccer and lacrosse.”

It includes “covered and well-sheltered player, official and spectator seating.” The spectator seating has 72 seats and two wheelchair spots.

The walking track, meantime, is a three-lane loop “that has been built to track-and-field quality and standards.” It’s 630 metres long and 3.7 metres wide.

The city release also notes this is the sixth artificial turf field and second rubberized walking track at Newton Athletic Park.

