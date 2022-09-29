This photo was provided by Surrey RCMP (Submitted Photo)

Crime

Surrey police arrest man in Whalley carrying prohibited firearm

Thomas Bourque, 40, will remain in custody until next court date

Surrey RCMP say gang enforcement officers recently arrested a man carrying what they have identified as a prohibited AR15 firearm.

Police say on Sept. 10, the Surrey gang enforcement team and CFSEU-BC’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team were doing routine patrols in Whalley. They say officers saw a man who was “exhibiting suspicious behaviour” and was seemingly trying to evade police.

After further investigation, he was arrested. Police say he was carrying a bag that contained what identified as an AR15, a large magazine containing piercing rounds, a rifle scope, a GPS tracker, 30g of Fentanyl and 6g of Methamphetamine.

Thomas Bourque, 40, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner.

He will remain in custody until his next court date.


Surrey

