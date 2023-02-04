Missing senior has been found safe. (File Photo: Anna Burns)

UPDATE: Surrey police says missing senior has been found safe

He was last seen on Feb. 4 in the area of the 12100 block of 94A Avenue

Update: the missing senior has been found safe

Original story:

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

He, 82, was last seen in the area of the 12100 block of 94A Avenue on Feb. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

He is five-foot-ten in height, 200 lbs, with white hair, a white goatee, and blue eyes. He was possibly wearing a grey toque and dark clothing.

He left his home in a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with B.C. plates HH66PT.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing man from this story, for privacy.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
