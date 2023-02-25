UPDATE: Missing youth located safe, says Surrey police

The missing youth has been located safe and sound

UPDATE: “Surrey RCMP would like to advise the public that the 14-year-old male who went missing on February 25, 2023 has been found safe and sound.”

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing youth from this story, for privacy.

Original:

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing male youth.

He, 14, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in the 15900-block of 108 Ave on Feb. 25, 2023.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with green eyes and shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green stripe along the back and Adidas sweatpants.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personsurrey rcmp