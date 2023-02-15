Tiwana is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-five in height, 99 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Tiwana is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-five in height, 99 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey police asking for help in locating missing woman

Kamaljit Tiwana, 42, was last seen at 11:00 p.m.on Feb. 11

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Kamaljit Tiwana.

Tiwana, 42, was last seen by her family at 11:00 p.m. in the 7000-block of 123B Street on Feb. 11, 2023. She was reported missing the following day.

Delta police found her car, a grey 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, abandoned early Sunday morning in a northbound lane on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Tiwana is described as a South Asian female, five-foot-five in height, 99 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about Tiwana is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Missing womanSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. paramedics, dispatchers ratify new 3-year contract with overwhelming support
Next story
Being a sugar baby isn’t so sweet, warns Better Business Bureau

Just Posted

Team Canada’s Sara Groenewegen pitches during a softball game between Mexico and Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics in July 2021, in Fukushima, Japan. The Canadians won bronze at the Games that summer. (File photo: Jae C. Hong/AP)
‘Best of the best,’ and biggest: 1,500 softball players coming to Surrey for 2023 Canada Cup

The “Beyond Van Gogh” immersive art exhibit continues at Cloverdale’s Agriplex arena until March 5. The touring showcase features 300 works created by tortured post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh, with music, floor-to-ceiling visuals and virtual-reality options. See listing under Galleries. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY EVENTS: ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ lights up Agriplex, + concerts, comedy, theatre and more

Foundation work on the Pattullo Bridge replacement. (Photo: pattullobridgereplacement.ca)
Pattullo Bridge replacement set to be open for traffic in 2024

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey mayor launches Focus Newton Task Force