Surrey Police Service officer being investigated for breach of trust

A Surrey Police Service car not yet on patrol. An SPS officer is being investigated for alleged breach of trust. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

A Surrey Police Service officer is being investigated for breach of trust, according to the SPS.

A release from Ian MacDonald, SPS media liaison, states that on Aug. 16, an SPS officer was arrested by the Surrey RCMP and later “released on conditions, pending further investigation.”

While the charge has not yet been approved by the BC Prosecution Service, MacDonald said the SPS has notified the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

The officer, who is not named because charges have not been laid, was hired by the SPS in May of this year, and had more than one year of previous policing experience.

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the release notes, SPS Chief Const. Norm Lipinski “suspended this officer with pay, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, which is being handled by the Surrey RCMP.”

MacDonald said the SPS has “chosen to release this information now in the interest of transparency.”



