Drugs, weapon and cash seized by Surrey RCMP in Newton in late April. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP arrest man who was target of shooting earlier in the year; seize drugs, gun

Police say the man was arrested 1 day after he reportedly fled from RCMP during attempted traffic stop

Surrey RCMP say a man, who was arrested after being found with a gun and suspected drugs, was the target of a shooting earlier in the year.

On April 27, around 3 p.m, the detachment’s community response unit was patrolling when they found a man who had “fled from police the previous day when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

The release notes the officers arrested the 35-year-old man in the 13100-block of 61 Avenue in Newton and took him into custody.

Ghag said that during the investigation, officers found a handgun, ammunition, $1,455 in cash, 550 grams of suspected fentanyl, 140 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 18 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 45 grams of unknown pills.

Ghag told the Now-Leader that when the man was arrested, he was found with all the seized items.

“There is a nexus between gun violence and the drug trade, which is why the Surrey RCMP continues to proactively target individuals who engage in crime,” said Ghag.

“This individual has already been shot at due to his involvement in criminal activity, yet continues to put himself and others in the community at risk.”

The investigation, according to police, is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid “as further analysis is required on the drugs and firearm.” The man remains in custody for breaching a conditional sentence order in relation to previous charges.


