Surrey RCMP asking for help finding Surrey man

Kristopher Prevost was last seen on Nov. 19 (Submitted Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year- old man named Kristopher Prevost.

Police say Prevost was last seen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the area of 6400-block of 128th Street in Surrey.

They say his family and police are concerned for his well-being. His family says it is out of character for him to be out of touch with them for this long.

He is caucasian, six feet in height, 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Prevost is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



