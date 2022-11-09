Surrey RCMP asking for help finding Surrey woman

Traci Johal left her home at 2 a.m. on Nov. 8 and has not been seen since

Traci Johal was last seen on Nov. 8. (Submitted Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a 56-year- old woman named Traci Johal.

Police say Johal was last seen leaving her home on foot at 2 a.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of 6600-block of 120th Street. They say Her family and police are concerned for her well-being, as her disappearance is out of character.

She is South-Asian, five-foot-six in height, 125 pounds and has shoulder-length dyed dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, leggings, a black sweater and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personSurrey