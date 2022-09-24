Surrey RCMP asking for help in locating a 15-year-old female

Jazira Urias was last seen on Aug. 25.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Jazira Urias.

Urias, 15, was last seen in the area of the 1200-block of Pinetree Way in Coquitlam on Aug. 25, 2022.

Police say her family is concerned about his well-being.

Urias is described as a 5’3, Hispanic female, 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has been known to stay with people in New Westminster, Burnaby and Surrey.

Anyone with information about Urias is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

missing personsurrey rcmp