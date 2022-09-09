Surrey RCMP asking for help in locating missing man

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Rohit Verma.
Verma, 27, was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 99 Avenue on Sept. 6 at 10:44 a.m. by a friend.His vehicle was later found in the 11700-block of 130 Street.
Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.
Verma is described as a 5’7, South Asian male, 141 lbs, with a black beard and balding black hair.
Anyone with information about Verma is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.
