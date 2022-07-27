Missing Person

Surrey RCMP asking for the public’s help to find missing Indigenous woman

Police say she was last seen July 26 in the 9600-block of King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 22-year-old woman Jessica Matza. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 22-year-old woman.

Jessica Matza was reported missing by her family on July 26 after being last seen in the 9600-block of King George Boulevard earlier that same day, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

Police say family is concerned for Matza’s wellbeing as they haven’t been able to make contact with her.

Matza is described as Indigenous, five-foot-10 and 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and blonde/ombre hair.

She was last seen wearing a black, pleated skirt, a black top, pink sandals with faux fur and carrying a brown leather purse and a large duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Matza is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


