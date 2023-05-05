(Submitted photo)

Surrey RCMP asks for help in locating missing Surrey man

Shawn Clarke was last seen April 18 in area of 9900-block of 154 Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 49-year-old man.

Shawn Clarke was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the area of the 9900-block of 154 Street on April 18. Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

Clarke is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and 181 pounds, bald and blue eyes. Surrey RCMP say he is believed to be wearing a white tank top and black joggers.

Police ask anyone with information about him to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation alerts issued for 591 properties in the Boundary region
Next story
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Just Posted

Surrey author Diana Mohrsen with her book, Secret Destinations: A journey only you can take. (Submitted photo)
Surrey author’s pandemic road trip captured in her book

Hula teaser
PHOTOS: Circus thrills in Surrey as performers from around the world gather at Guildford mall

Surrey RCMP say one man was shot in a Surrey driveway Friday morning (May 5) just after 8 a.m. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Man shot in Surrey driveway, vehicle fire reported 30 minutes later

An American man has been sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle firearms into Canada through the Pacific Highway border. (CBSA photo)
30-month jail term for U.S. man caught with firearms at South Surrey border

Pop-up banner image