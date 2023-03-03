Surrey RCMP asks for help in locating missing Surrey teen

Joseph Chen, 14, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. in the 16200-block of 88 Ave on March 2, 2023.

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing male youth.

Chen is described as an Asian male, five-foot-six in height, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki-coloured jacket and brown pyjama pants with a teddy bear pattern on the pant legs. His family and police are concerned for his well-being. Police say it is out of character for him to be out of touch for so long.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about Chen is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca



