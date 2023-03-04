Surrey RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP says missing female teen has been found safe

She was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in Surrey on March 3, 2023.

Updated: “Surrey RCMP would like to advise the public that the 11-year-old female who went missing on March 3, 2023 has been found safe and sound.”

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing female from this story, for privacy.

Original story:

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing female youth.

She, 11, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in the 7700-block of 177A Street on March 3, 2023.

She is described as a Middle Eastern female, five-foot-four in height, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants and black basketball shoes.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being. Police say it is out of character to be out of touch with her family for

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about her to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca


