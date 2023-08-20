Surrey RCMP hope public can help them find missing man last seen on Aug. 18

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.
Luis Gonzalez was last seen at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue in Surrey.
He has not been seen or heard from since, an RCMP release said.
He is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic man, 5’8”, 180lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca
