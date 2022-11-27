Surrey RCMP hopes public can help find missing woman

Venassa Auger, 42, missing since Nov. 12, last seen on King George Boulevard in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman.

Venassa Auger was last seen on Nov. 12 in the 7500 block of King George Boulevard in Surrey.

Police are concerned for Venassa’s well-being, as she has not been seen or heard from since.

Auger is described as a 42-year-old Indigenous female, 5”7’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and grey jacket, black yoga pants and white runners.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Venassa Auger is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-177003.

