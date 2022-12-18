RCMP badge (file photo)

RCMP badge (file photo)

Surrey RCMP hoping public can help after shots fired in Cloverdale

Police investigating after finding male victim with gunshot wounds Saturday

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help as they investigate a report of shots being fired.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 17), RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in Cloverdale, in the 6400 Block of 188 Street.

They found evidence that a shooting had happened, and not long after, found a male victim in the 18900 block of Fraser Highway suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

No one has been taken into custody.

As of Sunday morning, RCMP had no update to report.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information, RCMP said in a release.

READ ALSO: Three suspects arrested after BC RCMP Federal Policing executes two search warrants in Surrey, White Rock

“The investigation is still in its early stages and police are working to determine the possible motive for the shooting.”

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 188 Street and 64 Avenue between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2022-191275.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceRCMPSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dreams of Chinese fame persist at Vancouver pageant, where stars are born
Next story
‘Hallowed space’: Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship

Just Posted

RCMP badge (file photo)
Surrey RCMP hoping public can help after shots fired in Cloverdale

Snow is blanketing North Vancouver and the Lower Mainland Sunday (Dec. 18). Residents in parts of the region also reported thundersnow early in the morning. (@jennsaidthis/Twitter)
VIDEO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
GoFundMe campaign for the family of fatal stabbing victim, Harpreet Kaur Gill

Crews are out preparing for the potential snowfall on Saturday night. (Photo: Mainroad Contracting)
Metro Vancouver could see snowfall and frigid windchill by Sunday evening (Dec. 18)

Pop-up banner image