Surrey RCMP hoping public can help after shots fired in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help as they investigate a report of shots being fired.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 17), RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in Cloverdale, in the 6400 Block of 188 Street.

They found evidence that a shooting had happened, and not long after, found a male victim in the 18900 block of Fraser Highway suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

No one has been taken into custody.

As of Sunday morning, RCMP had no update to report.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information, RCMP said in a release.

READ ALSO: Three suspects arrested after BC RCMP Federal Policing executes two search warrants in Surrey, White Rock

“The investigation is still in its early stages and police are working to determine the possible motive for the shooting.”

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 188 Street and 64 Avenue between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2022-191275.

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceRCMPSurrey