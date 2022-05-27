Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was found deceased in a Newton park Thursday (May 26, 2022) night. (Malin Jordan file photo)

UPDATE: Homicide investigators tasked to suspicious death in Surrey park

Deceased located following ‘man down’ report

Homicide investigators are in Surrey, following the discovery of a body in a Newton park Thursday (May 26) night.

According to a news release issued just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was tasked after the death of a man found in Hazelton Meadows Park was deemed suspicious.

“Upon police attendance, a deceased man was located, whose injuries were consistent with suspected foul play,” the release states.

Surrey RCMP’s serious-crimes officers attended the park – located in the 14000-block of 68 Avenue – after a “man down incident” was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday.

“The cause of death is being investigated and foul play has not been ruled out,” an earlier news release stated.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘possible partial human remains’ found in 2 areas

IHIT investigators will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, and anyone who has dash-cam footage from the area of 68 Avenue and 140 Street between 8 and 9 p.m. May 26 – or any information that could assist police – is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

No further information regarding the deceased was shared.

Police closed 140 Street between 68 and 70 Avenues for the investigation, and remain “in the evidence gathering phase.”


