Missing person

Surrey RCMP looking for missing Indigenous woman last seen July 29

Alisa Hearl, 42, was last seen near 96 Avenue and King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Indigenous woman who has not been seen since July 29.

Alisa Hearl, 42, was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. near 96 Avenue and King George Boulevard, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Aug. 3).

Hearl is described as five-foot-five, with a medium build. She has black and white hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hat, a grey Reebok T-shirt, burgundy yoga pants, white/grey shoes and carrying a dark grey backpack.

Anyone with information about Hearl is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


