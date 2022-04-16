Missing

Surrey RCMP looking for missing mom and her 3-year-old daughter

Police say 31-year-old Michelle Nathe and Wednesday Gosselin were last seen on April 14

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mom and her three-year-old daughter.

Michelle Nathe, 31, and Wednesday Gosselin, 3, were reported missing on Friday (April 15) after being last seen at a home in the 13700-block of 101 Avenue around 9 a.m. on Thursday (April 14), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday.

Police say Nathe is described as white, five-foot-10, 150 lbs, with a slim build. She has long red hair and numerous distinctive tattoos.

Surrey RCMP added she was last seen wearing a red sweater and white high-top sneakers.

Wednesday, police said, is white, two-foot-five, 36 lbs, with curly blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt (possibly pink), a hoodie, “light ‘dinosaur’ jacket” and either black sparkly shoes or pink boots.

Anyone with information about the mom and her daughter is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-54002.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp

 

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Previous story
Surrey mom-and-daughter duo raise thousands to help Ukraine
Next story
Surrey students celebrate Vaisakhi, including visit from B.C.’s education minister

Just Posted

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside was at Panorama Ridge Secondary on Thursday (April 14, 2022) for the high school’s Vaisakhi celebrations that included information booths about the holiday, which celebrates the harvest festival and the birth of Khalsa. (Photo: Surrey Schools/Twitter)
Surrey students celebrate Vaisakhi, including visit from B.C.’s education minister

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing mom, 31-year-old Michelle Nathe, and her three-year-old daughter, Wednesday Gosselin. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP looking for missing mom and her 3-year-old daughter

Madison Fleischer and her mom Lisa have started Slava Sweatshirts, selling clothing, pins and mugs, to raise funds for Ukraine to help rebuild beyond the war. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mom-and-daughter duo raise thousands to help Ukraine

An apparent police chase down Scott Road Thursday afternoon (April 14, 2022) ended in a crash involving a police vehicle. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Alleged police chase ends in crash in Surrey