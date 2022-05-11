Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman, age 20

Surrey are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 20-year old woman.

Tatyana Harrison, 20, was reported missing on May 3.

Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag said Harrison had been in contact with her family until the end of March. “Police and family are concerned for her well-being, as they have not been able to make contact with her,” Ghag said.

Harrison is an Indigenous woman, five feet one inch tall, slim, and has dark medium length hair and brown eyes. She usually wears prescription glasses and loose-fitting clothes, police say.

Police ask anyone to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



