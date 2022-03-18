Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspect in gas-station robbery

The incident happened on Feb. 8 in the 14400-block of 104 Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station in the 14400-block of 104 Avenue on Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Feb. 8 at 9:14 a.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag, police received a report of a robbery at a Petro Canada gas station in the 14400-block of 104 Avenue.

Ghag said the suspect “allegedly flashed what appeared to be a handgun at the cashier and demanded money.”

The suspect, Ghag said, fled the scene “with a small amount of cash” before police were notified of the incident.

Police said the suspect is described as Caucasian, wearing a white-and-black tie-dyed hoodie with the hood up and a baseball cap underneath. The suspect also had on a grey jacket with “neon green or yellow stripes down the side, jeans or dark pants,” black-and-red gloves and black-and-white shoes.

The suspect had their face covered with a red-and-white bandana and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station in the 14400-block of 104 Avenue on Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)