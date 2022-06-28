Surrey RCMP reminds people how to stay safe this summer, Canada Day

Surrey RCMP is reminding people to stay safe this summer, and Canada Day, with a few tips.

With many people taking vacations during the summer months, police say it is “important to remain vigilant of property crime thieves.”

“Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team recommends locking your front doors and windows, and keeping garage doors closed, even if you are home or spending time in the backyard,” reads a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

“If you are going on vacation take some precautions such as stopping regular newspaper deliveries or have a neighbor collect your mail.”

The release adds people can learn more about how to protect their home and property during an upcoming webinar on June 30, with the property crime unit. People can register here.

Police are also reminding people to not leave children or pets in vehicles as “your car is basically a miniature greenhouse and temperatures can skyrocket extremely quickly inside.” On an average summer day, the inside of a parked vehicle can reach a temperature of more than 38C in minutes.

Parking in the shade or slightly cracking the window does not make it safe,” Ghag notes.

“Plan your trip accordingly and, if you need to make a ‘quick stop’ then, for the health and safety of your child, take your child with you even if it means getting them out of their car seat. Heat stroke can occur very quickly and unexpectedly in children and pets causing symptoms such as dizziness, disorientation, agitation, confusion, sluggishness, seizure, loss of consciousness, and/or death.”

Surrey RCMP adds that if you see a child or pet in distress inside a parked vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Meantime, summer is filled with many community events and Ghag said “there will be more opportunities to take younger children to outdoor events with large crowds.”

“In the excitement, it can be easy for family members to become separated, and it is not uncommon for our officers to respond to multiple missing person incidents. Make a plan with your family in case of separation that includes a pre-arranged meeting place and some form of identification,” Ghag notes.

“On the day of the event, take a photo of your child with your phone so you have an accurate description of them should they go missing. Most of all, keep a close eye on children and stay close together.”

And with Canada Day this Friday, Surrey RCMP says officers will be helping with traffic control for the celebration at Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre, noting traffic congestion in the area surrounding the fairground is expected.

Ghag adds attendees should “pre-plan a safe ride home if your celebrations include the use of intoxicating substances” and officers will be conducting impaired driving checks throughout the month of July.

