Surrey RCMP say 2 people arrested after 16-year-old left injured in stabbing

Police responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say one person was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and then transported to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involves, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Surrey RCMP Youth Unit officers are working with the school and the Surrey school district “to ensure all students and staff are supported following this traumatic incident.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



