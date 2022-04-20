Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘possible partial human remains’ found in 2 areas

Police say they are investigating two separate reports

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating two separate reports of possible human remains found in Whalley over the weekend.

“Yes, there was some possible partial human remains located,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader Wednesday morning (April 20).

In a release, Munn said officers are now asking anyone with any information to contact police.

The first report happened just before 9 a.m. on April 17 when Surrey RCMP responded to the report of possible partial human remains found in the 13400-block of Hilton Road, Munn said.

She said officers went to the area and “learned that a person located the possible remains in some bushes.”

Two days later on April 19, police received a report around 1 p.m. about possible partial human remains in the 10600-block of 135A Street.

Munn said when officers got to the area, “upon initial visual inspection believed the remains to be human.” She added the surrounding area where the remains were found was “immediately secured and later processed by the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Service.”

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working with the BC Coroners Service.

Munn said that while the remains have “not yet been identified, they are believed to be from the same origin.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



