UPDATE: Woman last seen Sunday evening has been found safe

Surrey RCMP announced Monday morning that missing woman had been located

UPDATE: The missing woman has been found and is safe, Surrey RCMP said via news release at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Her name and photo have been removed from the original story.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman, who has not been seen since Sunday evening.

She was last seen shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, in the 13300-block of Old Yale Road. In an RCMP press release issued late Sunday night, She is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian woman, fix-foot-three, 200 pounds with short red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey shorts and a brown bra, police added. She has a tattoo of a frog on her left hand and also has difficulty walking. She will also have some “medical equipment” with her, according to the release.

The woman suffers from a medical condition requiring medication, and both police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


Pop-up banner image