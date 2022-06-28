Drugs and cash seized by Surrey Mounties. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Drugs and cash seized by Surrey Mounties. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP seizes gun, cash and drugs

Police says this was after they located a stolen vehicle on June 15

Surrey Mounties say an investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in police seizing a handgun with two loaded magazines, 177.48 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 152 grams of suspected fentanyl, 122 grams of suspected cocaine and $705 in cash.

“To put this seizure into perspective, the average Surrey secondary school has 1,143 to 1,739 enrolled students,” Const. Gurvinder Ghag noted. “This one seizure has taken approximately 1,520 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off the streets, enough to supply a full school.”

Ghag said police on June 15 located a stolen vehicle occupied by three people in the 8400-block of 144 Street. With the Air 1 helicopter above, she said, the vehicle was “safely observed” until three got out of the vehicle in the 15300-block of 24 Avenue.

“All occupants were taken into police custody without incident,” Ghag said. The passengers were released pending further investigation but the 25-year old female driver remains in custody on firearms-related charges.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Drugsgunssurrey rcmp

Previous story
Illegal dumping up 15% in Surrey since pandemic began
Next story
High water on Fraser River means service changes for Barnston Island ferry

Just Posted

File Photo
Surrey RCMP reminds people how to stay safe this summer, Canada Day

Drugs and cash seized by Surrey Mounties. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP seizes gun, cash and drugs

Barnston Island Ferry. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
High water on Fraser River means service changes for Barnston Island ferry

The Surrey Pickleball Club is set to host the Mid-Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament July 15-17. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Pickleball Club set to host Mid-Summer Slam tournament