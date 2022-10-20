Surrey RCMP two-month initiative nets large seizure of drugs, cash and firearms

Some of the controlled drugs and illegal firearms that were sized during the operation. (Surrey RCMP photo)

A two-month-long project by Surrey RCMP has resulted in a large seizure of drugs, cash and firearms, police say.

“Working together, we have been able to seize potentially deadly drugs, weapons and firearms, and intervene to prevent acts of violence from impacting the Surrey community,” said Sup. Alison Laurin, Deputy Operations Support Officer for CFSEU-BC in a release.

The joint project was with Surrey RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (CFSEU-UGET). It focused on suspects involved with the Lower Mainland gang conflict and those identified as a threat to public safety due to gang violence.

Police say the project resulted in the seizure of 43 controlled drugs and substances, 26 firearms, imitation firearms, bear spray, knives, tasers and ammunition. More than 20 vehicles were impounded or seized for various reasons and 14 people are facing various charges.

“One way we know these anti-gang programs are making a difference is the decreasing number of ejections from restaurants and bars who participate in the Inadmissible Patrons Program,” Surrey RCMP Insp. Ryan Element in a release.

“Gang members know not to attend establishments participating in the IPP program, making them safer for familes and other members of our community to enjoy.”



