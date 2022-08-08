Surrey road projects to receive nearly $11M through TransLink fund

Surrey will receive nearly $11 million through TransLink’s Municipal Funding Program for seven projects ranging from widening roads to building bicycling tracks, paths and sidewalks.

“It is essential we keep our roads in good working order to ensure our network moves smoothly for our citizens,” Mayor Doug McCallum is quoted in a city press release. “Whether its driving, taking transit, walking or biking, these upgrades will support healthy lifestyles and green travel options. At a time when the environment and global warming are at the forefront, the need to provide individuals the opportunity to get out of their vehicles and have access to sustainable transportation infrastructure has never been greater.”

The press release states the $10,925,000 in funding will be used for 100 Avenue Cycle Track projects ($1,564,200), featuring 1.2 kilometres of cycle track along both sides of 100 Avenue between 148 Street and 154 Street, and $941,800 for a 140 Street Cycle Track. The latter will provide 800 metres of cycle tracks or multi-use paths on both sides of 140 Street from 96 Avenue to 100 Avenue.

The city will also receive $750,000 for intersection improvements at 152 Street and 104 Avenue for dual left turns, $750,000 for a southbound bus lane on 152 Street from 96 Avenue to 98 Avenue, $5,912,000 to raise and widen 152 Street between 40 Avenue and the 5000 block, $690,000 to construct 1.5 kilometres of sidewalk along 96 Avenue between Queens Place and Scott Road, and $317,000 to extend the Surrey city centre cycling network by 600 metres along Whalley Boulevard from 105A Avenue to Grosvenor Road.



