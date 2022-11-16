Surrey saw ‘impressive’ 3.9% job growth in October above onset of pandemic

The latest labour market report released by the Surrey Board of Trade indicates October saw an “impressive” 3.9 per cent growth in employment – more than 11,600 jobs – above that of February, 2020, early into the pandemic.

Moreover, that’s roughly 36,500 jobs more than Surrey’s lowest job levels in April 2020.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, says tracking labour market trends “in an ongoing way” helps develop a “suitably skilled workforce, a broad availability of good-quality education as a foundation for future training, and a close matching of skills supply to the needs of enterprises and labour markets.

“It enables workers and enterprises to adjust to changes in technology and markets, and to anticipate and prepare for the skills needs of the future,” she said.

“This will fuel innovation, investment, economic diversification and competitiveness, as well as social and occupational mobility.”

