Surrey school district education centre (Lauren Collins file photo)

Surrey school district education centre (Lauren Collins file photo)

Surrey school district approves $1 billion budget — highest in history

Student enrolment expected to hit 80,000 in 2025-26 school year

Surrey school trustees have just approved a $1 billion budget for next school year — the highest in the district’s history.

During the board’s regular May 10 meeting, trustees of B.C.’s largest school district received their annual budget from the Ministry of Education – an amount totalling to $1,053,291,903, which the board unanimously approved.

Funding for this year, which runs until June 30, is $970.3 million.

Of the billion-dollar allotment, $602,014,660 will go towards teacher costs, while the remaining $451,277,243 will be used for all other expenses.

“As finance chair, I feel that the budget continues to support our strategic priorities and allows us to ensure the safety of our staff and students, and keep our focus where it should be: students and their learning,” said Trustee Terry Allen.

Earlier this year, the school board issued a call-out to the community to share with the district their priorities for allocating the budget. A Surrey Schools release states that 6,433 responses to the online survey were submitted.

The budget for next school year includes operating expenses — staff salaries, portable costs, choice programs for students, etc. — capital funds to build new schools and expand existing schools and a special-purpose fund for specific functions, such as meal programs and scholarships.

“The board report noted an operating budget shortfall of approximately $5.6 million and a capital budget shortfall of $6.5 million, after consideration of projected revenues and expenses. This was offset by existing prior years’ fund balances,” the release states.

In the 2025-26 school year, School District No. 36 anticipates student enrolment will pass 80,000 students. Right now, there are about 78,000 students enrolled in Surrey schools. An increase in international students is also expected next school year as pandemic restrictions no longer remain in place.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grand march in B.C. capital renews call for ending violence against women, children
Next story
Surrey continues hard shift to multiple-family projects from single family

Just Posted

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Surrey city staff ask council to reduce off-street parking around market rental housing

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Paige Ritco-Rondeau last seen in the 13700-block of 94A Ave in Surrey on May 11, 2023, at around 10 a.m. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)
Delta police seek public’s help finding missing youth

Earl Marriott 2011 graduate Pamela Torres, a student at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, is one of the stars of a limited-run New York production of the comedy drama Stop Kiss. Contributed photo
‘Stop Kiss’ a passion project for Peninsula-raised actor-producer

Surrey City Hall. (File Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey looks to expand 72 Avenue east from 152 Street to 176 Street