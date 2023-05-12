Surrey school district approves $1 billion budget — highest in history

Surrey school trustees have just approved a $1 billion budget for next school year — the highest in the district’s history.

During the board’s regular May 10 meeting, trustees of B.C.’s largest school district received their annual budget from the Ministry of Education – an amount totalling to $1,053,291,903, which the board unanimously approved.

Funding for this year, which runs until June 30, is $970.3 million.

Of the billion-dollar allotment, $602,014,660 will go towards teacher costs, while the remaining $451,277,243 will be used for all other expenses.

“As finance chair, I feel that the budget continues to support our strategic priorities and allows us to ensure the safety of our staff and students, and keep our focus where it should be: students and their learning,” said Trustee Terry Allen.

Earlier this year, the school board issued a call-out to the community to share with the district their priorities for allocating the budget. A Surrey Schools release states that 6,433 responses to the online survey were submitted.

The budget for next school year includes operating expenses — staff salaries, portable costs, choice programs for students, etc. — capital funds to build new schools and expand existing schools and a special-purpose fund for specific functions, such as meal programs and scholarships.

“The board report noted an operating budget shortfall of approximately $5.6 million and a capital budget shortfall of $6.5 million, after consideration of projected revenues and expenses. This was offset by existing prior years’ fund balances,” the release states.

In the 2025-26 school year, School District No. 36 anticipates student enrolment will pass 80,000 students. Right now, there are about 78,000 students enrolled in Surrey schools. An increase in international students is also expected next school year as pandemic restrictions no longer remain in place.

