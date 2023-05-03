File photo

Surrey sees drop in agriculture employment

‘Farming is not an easy industry or to find labour,’ Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman notes

A labour market report from the Surrey Board of Trade for April indicates a drop in employment for agriculture and natural resource sectors in this city.

This is despite Surrey employment growing by about 4,400 jobs – roughy 1.4 per cent – since March 2022. In that time, the number of jobs in Surrey’s natural resources and agriculture sectors fell by 1,200 or almost 29 per cent.

It’s the second report of six to be published this year.

“Agriculture, we’ve known there’s been a significant shift in terms of knowing what the future of the agricultural industry is,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the the board, told the Now-Leader. “Farming is not an easy industry or to find labour. I know that there’s been collaborative work being done, for example with SFU’s new agriculture technology centre of excellence to really innovate to ensure efficient crop production.”

Even so, she noted, it “is very challenging for the agricultural industry to find labour.

“You have to eat good healthy food.”


Surrey sees drop in agriculture employment

