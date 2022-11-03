Surrey senior has been missing for 2 weeks, last seen on City Parkway

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old woman. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate Patrica Morgan, a 71-year-old woman.

Morgan was reported missing on Oct. 19. She was last seen in the area of the 10700-block of City Parkway.

She is described as a 5’5” Caucasian woman, 133lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts to contact them at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personSurrey