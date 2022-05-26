Surrey homicide victim Michael Gordon Brown, 58. (Photo: IHIT)

Surrey shooting victim dies

Michael Gordon Brown, 58, of Surrey died May 25 after May 21 shooting in Whalley

A man who was shot in Whalley on May 21 has died.

Michael Gordon Brown, 58, of Surrey died May 25 after he was taken to hospital following a shooting in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road.

Sgt. David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said police believe this was an “isolated incident, not random, and not connected to gang activities.

“We’ve accumulated much information thus far but are still looking for witnesses,” Lee said. “We are looking to speak with anyone who knew of Mr. Brown’s activities.”

IHIT is seeking dashcam footage or CCTV from the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 21, 2022.

Police ask anyone with information to call IHIT on the Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


