Surrey speed limit pilot project finds little impact on motorists’ speed

Still, city staff advocating for Province to set default speed limit of 40 km/h on all residential roads

A pilot project launched in June 2021 that reduced speed limits in six Surrey residential neighbourhoods from 50 km/h to either 30 km/h or 40 km/h has revealed that lowering the limits did “not significantly” impact vehicle speeds in the study areas.

The City of Surrey launched its year-long Surrey Slow Streets pilot campaign to better understand how reduced speed limits impact residential neighbourhoods.

“The purpose of the pilot was specifically to measure the effect on driver behaviour of changing speed limit signage only and to help inform which lower speed limit (30 km/h or 40 km/h) to implement widely on local residential roads,” Surrey’s general manager of engineering Scott Neuman noted in a corporate report before council on Monday.

City staff concluded that vehicle speeds in these residential areas “were consistent, regardless of the speed limit, and a reduction to 30 km/h or 40 km/h did not translate to a significant reduction in vehicle speed.”

Neuman noted that the pilot project nevertheless determined the public has a “higher level of acceptance of reducing speed limits in residential streets to 40 km/h as opposed to 30 km/h.”

He recommended to council that the associated signage be removed, for the city to adopt a default speed limit of 40 km/h along residential roads, and for the city to do a comprehensive “arterial corridor-based speed limit” review by the third quarter of this year as well as review speed limits in school and park zones by the fourth quarter.

“While the pilot concluded that lowering the posted speed limit in certain residential roads has not significantly impacted vehicle speeds, staff recommend a more comprehensive review of speed limits in on the arterial corridor, as well as in school and park zones,” Neuman’s report concludes. “Staff also recommend advocating to the Province implementation of a default speed limit of 40 km/h on all residential roads.”



