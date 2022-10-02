Surrey students recognized for educational achievement

Five students from the Surrey school district were chosen as recipients for the awards

Students across the province have been recognized for their resilience, including five recipients who began their educational journeys in the Surrey school district.

Coast Capital’s Standing Tall Education Awards are earned annually since 2004. This year, the corporation has named a total of 44 students across B.C.

Selena Senghera, a recent grad from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary has been named the recipient of the Beth Hutchinson Education Award of $5,000 for her educational achievement while battling cancer.

This award was named after a past winner of an education award — Beth Hutchinson — who lost her life to brain cancer.

Senghera was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 10, leading her down a challenging road towards finishing school. Now, she is studying to obtain her BA in psychology, getting one step closer to her dream of becoming a clinical psychologist.

“I am extremely proud to be a recipient of the Coast Capital Beth Hutchison Education Award,” Senghera notes in a release.

“Winning this award shows children, particularly those who have suffered from cancer, that despite a seemingly devastating diagnosis we are not defined by our illness. This award allows me to pursue my educational path towards becoming a Clinical Psychologist.”

Other Surrey students recognized with the Standing Tall Education Awards of $3,500 include Anne Bui, Narisa Ali and Mackenzie Dawson. The fifth winner did not disclose their name to Peace Arch News.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationSchoolsSurrey