Surrey Schools teacher-librarians Jane Kamimura, Tammy Le, Shobna Nathan, Heidi Kowalski, Kendall Brothers, Leigh Husieff, Nicole Hurtubise, Christianne Barnetson, Colleen Heidrich, Mandip Baines, Juliet Napier, Andrea LaPointe. (Submitted Photo: Canadian School Libraries)

Surrey teacher-librarians ‘excited’ about district’s leading learning award win

Surrey Schools is recognized for its work on school library learning commons

Surrey’s school district is the winner of this year’s leading learning implementation award from Canadian School Libraries.

The award recognizes school districts, provinces and territories that have made, or improved, their school library learning commons.

The Canadian School Libraries website describes the library learning common as “the physical and virtual collaborative learning hub of the school.”

All 125 of Surrey’s elementary and secondary school library commons are staffed by teacher-librarians.

Kathy Puharich is the director of instruction for Surrey Schools.

“Surrey’s teacher-librarians have been critical in leading, adapting and leveraging their spaces to better support reading motivation,” she stated in a release. “They are fostering reading interest by engaging students in hands- on learning opportunities, offering choices, encouraging student voice, and providing process-oriented feedback.”

Andrea LaPointe said she is proud to be a Surrey teacher-librarian.

“I am excited that our work is being recognized by Canadian School Libraries,” LaPointe said. “This award represents the work of teacher-librarians past and present and the many people who support us.”

The award is based on the five standards of practice for library commons.

The award is based on five standards of practice for school library commons by the Canadian School Libraries (Photo from canadianschoollibraries.ca)

The award will be formally presented on Oct. 21. Puharich and LaPointe will accept the award on behalf of the school district.


